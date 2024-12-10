LONG BEACH — Aerospace giant Boeing has announced more than 500 layoffs across California, including 115 workers in Long Beach, it was reported Tuesday.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company previously said it would reduce its workforce by 10% in the coming months and cited causes including financial and regulatory troubles and a strike by its machinists that lasted almost two months.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg has said the strike did not cause the layoffs, which he said were the result of overstaffing.

According to news reports, the layoffs were first announced in October and formally filed with the state the following month. The company has said that most laid-off workers will remain on the payroll for two months and receive a severance package, according to multiple reports.

The company issued a notice to the California Employment Development Department last month outlining the layoffs, which also include 179 workers across two Seal Beach facilities, 144 in El Segundo, 57 in Huntington Beach and a combined 38 in other cities, news agencies reported.

"As we announced in early October, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities," the company said in a statement Tuesday.