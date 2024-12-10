Trouble is in the air as Crucible Industries is warning employees that it could be closing its Geddes plant by March 19.
The company filed a WARN notice with the state, laying out plans to close the plant, which would eliminate the facility’s 158 jobs.
The reason for the closure is stated as "economic" in the notice.
County tax records show they are delinquent and owe almost $700,000 on their property taxes.
The plant is assessed at $8.5 million.
The company has been making specialty steel in Syracuse continuously since 1876.