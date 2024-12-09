Micron and the federal government are close to sealing the deal on the funding agreement on their future plant outside Syracuse.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office confirmed Monday that the CHIPS and Science Act deal is near the finish line and should be done this week.

This will lock in the funding for the massive new chip fabrication facility they are building in Clay.

President Joe Biden announced the $6.1 billion in federal funding when he visited Syracuse in April. Schumer told reporters in November he's confident the CHIPS Act that helped spur the Micron project will remain intact despite the changes of power coming to the White House and Congress in January.

Right now the Micron project is in somewhat of a holding pattern as they look to clear trees on the site.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says that work won't happen until next year as they work around an endangered bat species living in the area.