Bitcoin topped $100,000 for the first time as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency, largely accelerated by the election of Donald Trump, rolls on.

The cryptocurrency officially to rose six figures Wednesday night, just hours after the president-elect said he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to be the next chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What You Need To Know Bitcoin has topped the $100,000 mark as a massive rally in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, largely accelerated by the election of Donald Trump, rolls on



The milestone comes just hours after the President-elect signaled a lighter regulatory approach to the crypto industry with his choice of crypto advocate Paul Atkins to be the next chair the Securities and Exchange Commission



Bitcoin has soared to unprecedented heights since Trump won the election Nov. 5



The cryptocurrency has climbed dramatically from $69,374 on Election Day and rose to more than $103,000 before falling back to just under $102,000 early Thursday

Bitcoin has soared since Trump won the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5. The asset climbed from $69,374 on Election Day, hitting as high as $103,713 Wednesday, according to CoinDesk. Just two years ago, bitcoin dropped below $17,000 following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

Bitcoin fell back closer to $103,000 early Thursday, but futures are up more than 4%. Even amid a massive rally that has more than doubled the value of bitcoin this year, some experts continue to warn of investment risks around the asset, which has quite a volatile history.