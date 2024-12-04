U.S. stock indexes are rising toward more records Wednesday after tech companies talked up how much artificial intelligence is boosting their results.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in afternoon trading to add to what looks to be one of its best years of the millennium. It’s on track to set an all-time high for the 56th time this year after coming off 10 gains in the last 11 days.

What You Need To Know U.S. stock indexes are rising after tech companies talked up how much artificial intelligence is boosting their results



The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday to add to what looks to be one of its best years of the millennium



The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 225 points, while the Nasdaq composite added 1% to its own record



Salesforce helped pull the market higher after highlighting its artificial-intelligence offering for customers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 225 points, or 0.5%, as of 12:07 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was adding 1% to its own record.

Salesforce helped pull the market higher after delivering stronger revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit fell just short.

CEO Mark Benioff highlighted the company’s artificial-intelligence offering for customers, saying “the rise of autonomous AI agents is revolutionizing global labor, reshaping how industries operate and scale.” The stock of the company, which helps businesses manage their customers, rose 8.2%.

Marvell Technology jumped even more after delivering better results than expected, up 22%. CEO Matt Murphy said the semiconductor supplier is seeing strong demand from AI and gave a forecast for profit in the upcoming quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.

They helped offset a drop of 7.7% for Foot Locker, which reported profit and revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

CEO Mary Dillon said the company is taking a more cautious view, and it cut its forecasts for sales and profit this year. Dillon pointed to how keen customers are for discounts and how soft demand has been outside of Thanksgiving week and other key selling periods.

Retailers overall have offered mixed signals about how resilient U.S. shoppers can remain. Their spending has been one of the main reasons the U.S. economy has avoided a recession that earlier seemed inevitable because of high interest rates brought by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation. But shoppers are now contending with still-high prices and a slowing job market.

This week’s highlight for Wall Street will be Friday’s jobs report from the U.S. government, which will show how many people employers hired and fired last month. A report on Wednesday morning may have offered a preview of it.

The report from ADP suggested employers in the private sector increased their payrolls by less last month than economists expected. Hiring in manufacturing was the weakest since the spring, according to Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.