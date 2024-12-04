Avelo Airlines is launching two new non-stop flights from Rochester to Nashville, Tennessee and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The flights to Nashville will begin on April 3 and run on Thursdays and Sundays. The flights to Wilmington begin on April 4, running on Mondays and Fridays.

One-way fares to both destinations start at $54.

“We’re excited to announce an expansion of Avelo’s nonstop service in Rochester to Nashville and Wilmington," said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. "With five non-stop options, we continue to share Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability to our Rochester-area Customers. These new non-stop routes also make exploring the abundance of experiences the Rochester area has to offer a seamless journey for visitors.”

These two new routes are in addition to current non-stop service to the Research Triangle’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport.

Avelo says it will operate these routes using Boeing's next-generation 737 aircraft. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.