Numbers recorded in the labor market in Maine for October showed little change over previous months, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

The unemployment rate for October stood at 2.9%, only a fraction higher than the 2.8% recorded in the previous four months, according to the department’s most recent report. The rate remains below the national average.

“Unemployment has been below four percent for 35 months – the second longest such period – and below the U.S. average for all but two months for nearly 17 years,” the report stated.

The number of non-farm-related jobs in Maine also remained stable in October. According to the department, there were 657,700 jobs recorded in October. That marks an increase of 6,900 jobs compared to October 2023. Most of those jobs, the report found, was in “healthcare and social assistance and in leisure and hospitality.”

Broken down by county, Piscataquis County had the highest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4%, while Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties tied for the lowest rate at 2.5%.