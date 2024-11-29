MONMOUTH — Darrin and Ellen Stairs shook the snow off their favorite balsam fir and inspected the trunk to make sure it was straight as they perused the offerings Friday at Frederickson’s Tree Farm.

“It’s a pretty drive and we have good luck finding trees,” Ellen said, noting that it’s their third year coming up from Topsham.

Darrin then sawed through the trunk, pausing only briefly to ask Ellen to tip it back a bit to help him get through the final inch or two. Then it was off to the shaker and the machine that wraps the tree tight to make it easy to strap to the top of the car.

The couple explored the tree farm with dozens of others on Friday, a day proclaimed “Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day” by Gov. Janet Mills.

The industry — which includes fresh trees and wreaths — creates about $18 million a year in direct economic impact and supports nearly 800 jobs, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

More than 100 family farms are part of the Maine Christmas Tree Association.

“There is no better way to celebrate Christmas than by supporting Maine’s hardworking family farmers and bringing the beauty of a Maine-grown Christmas tree into your home,” Mills said in a statement.

For the Mason family of Lisbon, their tree of choice needed to be tall — at least eight or nine feet, said Travis Mason, who walked the farm with his wife Caitlin, son Oliver, 3, and daughter Kaia, nine months.

“We’re not particularly fond of Charlie Brown trees,” he said.

In addition to encouraging Mainers to buy local, the governor’s proclamation explains that 300 trees from Maine are given to members of the military as part of a program called Trees For Troops. It also describes the industry in Maine as “the essence of a cottage industry” and “a symbol of ingenuity and craftsmanship that businesses, farms and makers across Maine have showcased for decades.”

If you can’t make it to a local farm to get your tree this year, the state agriculture department suggests asking roadside sellers if the trees come from Maine.

Patrick Boulette, manager at Frederickson’s, said the farm has 14,000 trees with 1,000 ready to be harvested this year. The farm is charging $55 for all trees, regardless of size.

Boulette emphasized the importance of regularly watering the tree to keep it healthy.

“The biggest thing is to give it a fresh cut before you put it in the stand and always give it water,” he said. “You just made a wound on the bottom of the tree and it’s thirsty so you’re bringing it back to life.”

A list of local farms, wreath makers and retail locations can be found at www.mainechristmastree.com.