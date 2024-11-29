EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The holiday shopping season is upon us. And while we’re all looking for the best deals to check some things off our lists, experts say there’s something we need to remain vigilant about: scams.

One in 5 adults falls victim to scams annually, according to the latest research. And that number increases during the holiday shopping season.

Pete Nicoletti, cybersecurity expert and member of the FBI and Secret Service cybersecurity task force, joined "Your Morning" to educate us further and make sure we know how to protect ourselves from scams.