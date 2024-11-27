The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining near seven-month lows.

Jobless claim applications fell by 2,000 to 213,000 for the week of Nov. 23, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 from 213,000, to 215,000.

However, continuing claims, the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, rose by 9,000 to 1.91 million for the week of Nov. 16. That's the highest number since Nov. 13, 2021.

While the number of new people applying for jobless aid each week remains at historically healthy levels, some who are receiving benefits are finding it harder to land new jobs. That suggests that demand for workers is waning, even as the economy remains strong.

The four-week average of weekly claims, which quiets some of the weekly volatility, was 1.9 million, an increase of 13,500 from the previous week's revised average.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for U.S. layoffs.

Also on Wednesday, The Commerce Department reported the American economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from July through September on strong consumer spending and a surge in exports, leaving unchanged its initial estimate of third-quarter growth.