Between planning, shopping, partying, traveling, cooking, cleaning and generally making merry, it can be easy to let your guard down during the holidays. But scammers are out in full force during the days from Thanksgiving through the new year.

To help prepare, the Better Business Bureau has released its annual “naughty list” of the top scams to watch out for this holiday season.

What You Need To Know



Social media is a popular target for scammers, who may use it to promote fake products



Fake toll collection texts are on the rise



Fake shipping notifications try to trick people into paying additional fees or can be used to download malware

Misleading social media ads

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media are full of product advertisements. The Better Business Bureau suggests shoppers do their research and check the company’s profile on BBB.org before buying something through a social media ad and never receiving the item or getting something substantially different from what was advertised.

Social media gift exchanges

A form of Secret Santa, the scam involves exchanging bottles of alcohol or inexpensive gifts online, where participants unwittingly share their personal information and that of their family members and friends, who are tricked into buying gifts or sending money to strangers.

Free holiday apps

Holiday-themed apps for children to video chat live with Santa or track his sleigh on Christmas Eve may also be collecting data. BBB warns of free apps that may contain more advertising or malicious software that can damage their devices.

Fake toll-collection texts

People who are driving long distances for the holidays may receive fake road toll-collection texts. Scammers impersonate state road tollway collection services and text to say you owe a fee, providing a link to make the payment. BBB says if you receive a text saying you owe money for using the road, do not click it. Instead, check with the legitimate agency to see if you have an outstanding balance.

Impostor scams

'Tis the season for fake, lookalike websites created by scammers to trick people into sharing their private information, making purchases that they never receive or downloading malware. BBB also warns of fake social media accounts masquerading as legitimate customer support and recommends shoppers go to the business’s website to find their official social media handles.

Fake shipping notifications

With so many people making online purchases, scammers take advantage by sending phishing emails and texts about package deliveries that include links that may allow them to access personal information or download malware to the device. They may also trick people into paying fake shipping fees. BBB advises against clicking on any link they are not expecting and suggests using the original email or text confirmation they received when shipping a package.