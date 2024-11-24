LOS ANGELES — The union representing more than 3,500 Rite Aid workers across Southern California voted to ratify a new three-year contract with the company Sunday, union officials said.

The deal was reached last week after about four months of bargaining.

“Today, by ratifying this contract, Rite Aid workers secured historic wage increases for every member, protected our health benefits and secured our pension,” according to a statement put out by seven United Food and Commercial Workers locals.

“After countless hours at the bargaining table, the hard-working UFCW members stood together for their families and each other and won a strong contract. This contract is a concrete and direct result of the tireless work of the member-led bargaining committee and our members’ engagement in the fight. Our members are fighting for a more promising future, and this contract will help to achieve that goal,” the statement continued.

Rite Aid officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

According to the UFCW, the contract includes:

Significant wage increases each year of the contract for all workers. Initial increases will be retroactive to July 21, 2024

New longevity rates at 10 and 15 years

Protection of health care and pension benefits, with Rite Aid agreeing to fully fund all health care and pension benefits with no changes for the duration of the contract

Protections for full-time and part-time guaranteed hours

Elimination of lunch waiver practice

The deal goes into effect immediately, according to the union.