Iconic Maine outdoor retailer LL Bean is expanding to include a new outlet store in Biddeford.
The company is planning to open a 14,500-square-foot outlet store at Biddeford Crossing, according to Jason Sulham, the company’s manager of public affairs.
Sulham said the store would be moving into an existing location near the Market Basket grocery store.
The store is expected to have a workforce of about 30 people. Sulham said the company has already posted advertisements for leadership positions there on LL Bean’s website.
The store is expected to open in late April 2025.