It is Global Entrepreneurship Week and an economic development summit is kicking off in Rochester Wednesday evening.

Organizers say the purpose of the summit is to advance economic development through innovative solutions and collaborative discussions. It aims to stimulate equitable economic growth and improve the quality of life in Rochester.

The summit is designed to attract a global audience through Global Entrepreneurship Week, empowering local entrepreneurs and business leaders through exposure to global insights and strategies.

The summit will feature a variety of activities including:

VIP reception

Panel discussions with local community leaders

Breakout sessions for small businesses, entrepreneur support organizations, workforce and community development professionals, and the general public

Capital matchmaker and procurement fair

Professional networking opportunities

It runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at ARTISANworks on Blossom Road.