ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Come in and say hi(gh) to Rhonda Leaty. She's celebrating her grand opening of the first woman-owned dispensary in Rochester.

“I was at the city of Rochester, one of the employees there said, you do realize you are the first woman-owned cannabis dispensary in Rochester?” Rochester's Finest Cannabis Dispensary owner Rhonda Leaty said. “And that's when it really hit me.”

What You Need To Know The cannabis industry has experienced significant growth since legalizing marijuana sales nearly three years ago, leading the industry to attracting entrepreneurs and investors from across the state



Women in leadership positions continue to face significant challenges in this traditionally male-dominated sector of the cannabis industry



As of 2022 women constitute only 23.1% of executives and 22% of ownership in the cannabis industry

With hundreds of products lining the shelves and filling its cases, Leaty says this dream come true was not easy.

“I’ve used all of my retirement money, maybe a little less than half a million,” Leaty said. “Once I start something, I jump in with both feet and I keep going and I don't stop until it's done.”

Working in insurance for 37 years and retired for 10, Leaty and her husband were excited to branch off in a new direction.

“It’s been a long journey,” Leaty said. “We started talking about it, reading up on it. We applied for the license in Oct. 2023. We’re going to do everything the right way and make our community happy.

Making Leaty part of the 22% of women-owned owned canna-businesses nationwide.

Leaty’s staff continues to drive the conversation forward despite the obstacles of the cannabis industry being male-dominated.

“It's super exciting working for a female owned business,” assistant manager Lailee English said. “I feel like it's new in Rochester. It's important and it means a lot.”

Looking for more representation for its staff and most importantly its consumers.

“Especially being a Black young female in Rochester, it sometimes feels like there's not a place for us in this industry,” English said. “It's a very male dominated industry, and I think it's important for us to be here, be loud and just make our mark.”

Breaking the "grass ceiling" for more girls in grow.

“This is a lifelong dream and it feels like it's finally coming true and women have a lot to offer that hasn’t been shown yet and this industry needs that for sure,” English said.