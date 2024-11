LOS ANGELES — In the days after Nov. 5, there was an exodus from X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, and a rise in users to a social media platform called Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform with a similar look and feel to X.

According to SimilarWeb, an online analytics tool, X experienced peak worldwide deactivations the day after the election — with many users and brands upset with changes X’s owner Elon Musk had implemented and his ties to the Trump administration.