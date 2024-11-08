LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé is nominated for 11 Grammys this year, which makes her the most nominated artist ever.

But away from music, she has been helping inner-city small business salon owners in Los Angeles and all over the United States. The BeyGOOD Foundation and Céred Hair Care is giving 25 salon owners $10,000 grants in 2024, with five in the LA area.

In all, the foundation will give out $500,000 in 2024 alone. There is still time for people to apply for the last of the 2024 cycle of grants. Those interested can visit BeyGOOD.org.