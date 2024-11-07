An economic impact study has been done on the construction of the future soccer stadium that would house Buffalo's future pro soccer team. It also addresses the impact of the city having the team in general.

Buffalo Pro Soccer, the group working to bring this team to Buffalo, estimates more than $35 million in output for the city and more than $580 million for Erie County. It also estimates the creation of 95 full-time jobs.

The group has identified two potential spots for the new stadium. It says one of these locations being considered is the parking lot of the former Buffalo News on Scott Street.

They hope to have a final decision by the end of the year.