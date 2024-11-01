Lithium-ion battery company Li-Cycle has a new partner.
The Toronto-based business reached an agreement with Swedish company Glencore for the sale of all the mixed hydroxide precipitate produced at its Rochester Hub.
Li-Cycle paused the expansion of its Rochester facility last year citing spiraling construction costs. The company says it is working to address those financial challenges and is taking positive steps forward.
Li-Cycle previously received a $375 million conditional loan in 2023 from the Department of Energy to produce material from lithium-ion batteries for reuse by manufacturers and electric vehicle producers.
Company officials originally said the Rochester hub would have the capacity to produce nearly 10,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries per year. It was expected to be the largest refinery of its kind in North America and Europe.