LOS ANGELES — In response to lower than normal production levels, Scott Niner, owner of Dangling Carrot Creative, pulled together a team of Hollywood craftspeople and creatives to create Grisly Garden Institute of Fear, a Halloween-themed maze that’s been helping workers financially and to keep their benefits.
FilmLA’s latest industry report shows a -5.0% slip in production levels for 2024’s third quarter as compared to 2023.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new tax incentive proposal to help boost California’s languishing film and television industry. If approved by the California Legislature, the proposal means $750 million in tax incentives, more than double the previous program amount and would go into effect July 2025.