SAN PEDRO — Developers of West Harbor Park, a shopping, dining and entertainment complex on the San Pedro waterfront, announced the next phase of their project Wednesday, including an amusement park that will feature Southern California's largest coastal observation wheel.

The West Harbor Wheel will stand between 100 and 150 feet tall, based on plans being worked on by developers and the Port of Los Angeles. Officials said guests riding the wheel will enjoy "spectacular panoramic views" of the port, the Battleship USS Iowa, the Vincent Thomas Bridge, the Pacific Ocean and passing cruise ships -- all from the comfort of enclosed modern gondolas.

"The West Harbor Wheel and park will become an iconic feature of the West Harbor project, which aims to enhance the Los Angeles waterfront experience with exceptional shopping, dining, and recreational activities," said Todd Schneider of SkyView Partners, a St. Louis-based attraction and amusement park operator.

The park will also include a seaside carousel and several other rides and attractions.

Wednesday's announcement included the addition of more than 125,000 square feet of new tenants, including a King of Padel pickleball club, a new San Pedro Fish Market location and other food tenants such as Miller Butler pizza and Coffee with Creme and Sugar.

Previously announced tenants included the off-leash membership dog park Bark Social, Harbor Breeze Cruises, Wheel Fun Rentals and Catalina Tea Bar, which are currently open along West Harbor's Promenade.

The new lease announcements follow the completion of Building A, a major Phase 1 construction milestone. Construction of Building B is underway and estimated for completion in 2025.

"Leasing interest catapulted once Phase 1 came to life," said Valerie James, senior vice president for Jerico Development, which is collaborating with The Ratkovich Company on West Harbor. "The addition of these attractions underscores our dedication to developing a dynamic space that blends recreation, dining, and entertainment along the LA Waterfront. West Harbor is leading the transformation of San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles into a major visitor-serving destination. Its success highlights the appeal of this unique and eclectic waterfront location."

West Harbor is set for a phased opening starting in late 2025.