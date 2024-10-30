The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have met 12 times in the World Series.

This is more than any other two teams, starting in 1941 when the Dodgers still played in Brooklyn.

What You Need To Know In addition to all the excitement around Yankee Stadium, the World Series also has an impact on the local economy



Many New York elected officials say the city’s economy will be a winner because the New York Yankees will have hosted seven postseason games



Some economists claim those numbers may be overstated

The 2024 World Series between New York and Los Angeles attracted more business for local shops near Yankee Stadium as tourists arrived in New York City.

After the Yankees clinched a spot in their championship series, the mayor’s office announced each additional Yankees playoff home game could generate $20 to $25 million in additional economic activity for the city.

Kym Johnson told NY1 she came all the way from Paducah, Kentucky, for the World Series.

“The one thing we think about when we hold sporting events in our city, in New York City here is all the new monies that will be spent into our economy,” Sarah Parker, a senior research and strategy officer for New York City’s Independent Budget Office, explained.

“We have people locally who are going to be spending more money on tickets, restaurants, transportation, souvenirs, all of this, any sort of new spending that we have in our economy, is a boost for New York City,” Parker continued.

Economist Andrew Zimbalist believes, while businesses close to the stadium may do well, “there’s also going to be costs to New York, there are going to be sanitation costs, they’re going to be security costs.”

Zimbalist believes when it comes to the economic benefits from the World Series “given the size of the New York economy, this impact is going to be very, very small, and probably most likely negligible.”