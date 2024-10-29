"We were disappointed to learn of the Buffalo BCTGM Local 36G Union’s decision to strike. We have a strong track record of providing competitive wages and benefits to all employees and have always engaged fairly and transparently in our negotiations with our Union partners. Regarding our negotiations with the BCTGM, we are confident the agreement put forward was not only fair but competitive based on the current market. While we manage this issue, we remain committed to delivering on the needs of consumers. We have enacted contingency plans including shipping existing inventory and leveraging complementary labor to support production. We will also maintain production of our Milk-Bone dog snacks at our other manufacturing facilities as well as several co-packers."