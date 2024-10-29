Workers at the Milk-Bone manufacturing plant in Buffalo have gone on strike for what they say are the company's unfair labor practices.
The strike impacts 165 local members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International union.
The workers are calling out what they say is an increased cost to their health care, low wages and the company’s alleged disrespect for the law and its employees.
“The union members had hoped to improve their sub-par medical plan when they entered bargaining,” said Roger Miller, chief negotiator and BCTGM International vice president. “Instead, the company proposed to increase the cost of it. This is a deal-breaker, especially since it would offset any wage increase they were able to win.”
In response, Milk-Bone's parent company, J.M. Smucker, issued this statement:
The union bargaining committee also claims a letter the company sent to workers during negotiations illegally threatened and intimidated union members and their families.