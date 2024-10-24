As the country begins to move from an economy centered around fossil fuels to one that is powered with critical minerals, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released final rules Thursday to strengthen the supply chain and bolster domestic clean energy manufacturing.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Department of the Treasury released final rules Thursday to strengthen the supply chain and bolster domestic clean energy manufacturing



The new Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit rules allow taxpayers to receive additional credits for materials and extraction costs associated with solar energy, wind energy and some battery components, as well as critical minerals



China is currently the primary source of solar and wind energy components as well as batteries and many of the critical minerals that go into them, including lithium, cobalt and graphite



Since 2022, the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit has spurred $126 billion in announced private sector investments

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda is driving a manufacturing boom across the country that I’ve seen first-hand in North Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. “These investments are creating good-paying jobs, strengthening U.S. supply chains and lowering costs for American consumers and businesses.”

The new Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit rules allow taxpayers to receive additional credits for materials and extraction costs associated with solar energy, wind energy and some battery components, as well as critical minerals.

Created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the credit has so far spurred $126 billion in announced private sector investments, including $77 billion for batteries, $19 billion for solar, $8 billion for wind and $6 billion for critical minerals, the Treasury Department said.

China is currently the primary source of solar and wind energy components as well as batteries and many of the critical minerals that go into them, including lithium, cobalt and graphite.

“For too long, technologies invented in America were manufactured somewhere else,” White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said in a statement. “We are revitalizing American manufacturing and rebuilding America’s middle class. This is how we tackle the climate crisis, bolster energy and mineral security and win the future.”