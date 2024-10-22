A developer’s proposal to build market rate apartments, a hotel and retail space in the former K-Mart Plaza in Augusta will be considered tonight by city planners.

The Capitol Heights Center project could include a building eight stories tall, which will require special permission from the Planning Board. Part of the idea is to give hotel guests a view of the State House dome.

“The most important or the most impressive element of this is the relationship between this property and the capitol dome and the notion of a multistory hotel maybe, hopefully, with a restaurant dining option on the top floor would have extraordinary views of the capitol,” said Keith Luke, economic development director for the city of Augusta.

The developer is George Campbell, who has an option to buy the property from current owners Augusta Plaza Associates LLC.

In the pitch to the Planning Board, Campbell says the project fits in with other retail uses on Western Avenue, a busy commercial corridor.

“Frankly, the future redevelopment eliminates a blighted, neglected and very outdated retail strip center,” he wrote. “The current building sits on acres of deteriorated parking with no landscaping for relief.”

The property currently offers a few businesses, including a temporary Halloween store, laundromat, Rent-A-Center and firearms shop. There are at least half a dozen empty store fronts and lots of empty parking spaces.

Luke said the city worked with Grow Smart Maine about a dozen years ago to come up with a redevelopment plan for the property, but this is the first proposal that is consistent with what city leaders hope to see.

“Plans called at that time for a mixed-use development that is very very close to what George Campbell and his development partners are proposing,” he said.

Although the plans have yet to be fully fleshed out, Luke said the development could include 60 units of market rate housing, which typically rents for $1,600 to $3,200 in the Augusta area depending on bedrooms and square footage.

He noted the recent addition of about 30 units of affordable housing nearby.

“Our goal, as is the city council of Augusta’s goal, is to bring more of all types of housing to this city because quite frankly we need all of it,” he said.

He estimates that the project will cost at least $15 million — and likely more. Luke said the eight-acre property has been underutilized for 25 years.

Campbell told city planners in his application that the project will help Augusta modernize its offerings.

“Gone are the days of just siting a retail strip center that consumers have to rely on for their shopping needs,” he wrote. “This site to be properly redeveloped, must change to a mixed use founded on residential buildings with compatible commercial and other onsite amenities.”

The Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in city council chambers.