LOS ANGELES — Phillips 66 announced Wednesday it will close its Los Angeles-area refinery next year, citing uncertainty about the future "sustainability" of the facility.

"We understand this decision has an impact on our employees, contractors and the broader community," Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, said in a statement. "We will work to help and support them through this transition."

According to the company, about 600 employees and 300 contractors operate the Los Angeles-area refinery. The refinery includes a crude-oil processing facility in Carson and a separate facility in Wilmington where the processed oil is finalized into "finished products." The two facilities are linked by a roughly five-mile pipeline.

"With the long-term sustainability of our Los Angeles Refinery uncertain and affected by market dynamics, we are working with leading land development firms to evaluate the future use of our unique and strategically located properties near the Port of Los Angeles," Lashier said. "Phillips 66 remains committed to serving California and will continue to take the necessary steps to meet our commercial and customer demands."

Phillips plans to close the facility in the fourth quarter of 2025, but the company will "work with the state of California to supply fuel markets and meet ongoing consumer demand."

"The company will supply gasoline from sources inside and outside its refining network as well as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels from its Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex in the San Francisco Bay area," according to Phillips.

Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker, whose district includes the Wilmington area, called the closure "significant," but said it "opens the door to exciting opportunities for new jobs, improved air quality, and innovative economic benefits in the years to come."

"Phillips 66 shared with me their commitment to assist their employees on this transition," McOsker said in a statement. "I have also reached out to the city's Economic and Workforce Development Department, and we are prepared to assist workers affected by this change. We will be working closely with Phillips 66, their employees, and our community to make sure that we're supporting all who are impacted."