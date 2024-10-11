Boeing said Friday it will lay off about 10% of its global workforce as the company struggles with an ongoing labor strike and investigations into its manufacturing processes.

The Seattle-based airplane maker said it will reduce its staff by about 17,000 positions, including executives, managers and employees.

Boeing is also delaying deliveries of its 777X twin-engine jet



“Our business is in a difficult position, and it is hard to overstate the challenges we face together,” Boeing president and CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to employees. “Beyond navigating our current environment, restoring our company requires tough decisions, and we will have to make structural changes to ensure we can stay competitive and deliver for our customers over the long term.”

While the staff reductions are expected to take place over the coming months, Ortberg said, Boeing is delaying deliveries of its 777X twin-engine jet until 2026. It will also end production of its 767 Freighters after fulfilling current orders.

Boeing has been in tense negotiations with its 30,000 machinists who have been striking since Sept. 13 after rejecting a tentative agreement. The strike has stopped production of most Boeing airplanes. Bank of America estimates the strike is costing the company $50 million daily.

Ortberg promised to “maintain our steadfast focus on safety, quality and delivering for our customers,” as its makes the changes.