Workers at Hyatt Regency Buffalo are accusing the company of trying to union-bust.

Hyatt Regency Buffalo Workers United hosted a news conference alongside New York State Senator Sean Ryan and Labor Attorney Michael Dolce. Workers say they formed the union to help fix issues they say they have been experiencing, alleging concerns such as low staffing levels, inequality and hostile work environment. Now they are filing charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the company after they say they experienced union-busting treatment after going public. They say this includes intimidation tactics, unlawful surveillance, unlawful threats and firings.

"We haven't had the chance to speak up about what's going on in the hotel and I feel that us speaking up, it would at least tell them that we're very serious about this and that we're not scared of the tactics that they're pulling at that building right there behind me," said Hyatt Regency Buffalo worker Tiba Salvatore.

The Hyatt Regency Buffalo responded with a statement, saying: