TD Bank will need to pay $3.09 billion in fines for allowing criminals to open accounts and transfer funds, following guilty pleas with a handful of federal agencies.

The Treasury Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday it issued a cease-and-desist order for the Canadian bank and ordered it to address systemic deficiencies that allowed it to be used for money laundering.

The OCC said the American subsidiaries of the multinational TD Bank Group failed to comply with an anti-money laundering program designed to monitor compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act — a U.S. law that requires financial institutions to assist U.S. government agencies in detecting and preventing money laundering by keeping records of cash purchases and filing reports of cash transactions exceeding $10,000 daily

“TD Bank’s persistent prioritization of growth over controls allowed its employees to break the law and facilitate the laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu said in a statement. “The bank’s blatant risk management failures attracted illicit actors and are egregious and unacceptable.”

The OCC said the transaction monitoring program of TD Bank, N.A. and TD Bank, USA, N.A. had “significant, systemic breakdowns” that allowed it to process hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions that indicated highly suspicious activities, including money laundering and terrorist financing. It also lacked sufficient processes to report the activities, the OCC said.

One of the largest banks in the United States, TD Bank employs almost 27,000 people and controls almost $430 billion in assets. It serves about 10 million U.S. households and businesses.

“By making its services convenient for criminals, TD Bank became one,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. “Today, TD Bank also became the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first US bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. TD Bank chose profits over compliance with the law — a decision that is now costing the bank billions of dollars in penalties."

TD Bank entered guilty pleas Thursday as part of a coordinated resolution with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board, the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

In a statement on its website, TD Bank said criminals were able to exploit its system and circumvent its anti-money laundering program.

“We have taken full responsibility for the failures of our U.S. anti-money laundering program and are making the investments, changes and enhancements to deliver on our commitments,” TD Bank Group President and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said in a statement. “This is a difficult chapter in our bank’s history. These failures took place on my watch as CEO and I apologize to all our shareholders.”

The bank said it is working on a “significant, multi-year effort” that is currently underway to implement a strong and effective anti-money laundering system. The bank said it has already appointed a new U.S. head of financial crime risk management and added more than 700 specialists with experience in money-laundering prevention and financial crimes.

It said it has also introduced new processes to train its staff through its banking system to be able to prevent and detect financial crime risk.