Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out about the future closures of several Walgreens pharmacies in the Rochester area.

Mayor Evans says Walgreens is effectively abandoning the city and three of the poorest zip codes in the state. The Walgreens locations on Monroe Avenue in downtown Rochester, Pattonwood Drive in Irondequoit and West Main Street in the Bull's Head neighborhood are all set to close by the middle of November.

Evans says he met with Walgreens representatives to voice his concerns, and the company reiterated the decision to close those stores is final. He says he asked Walgreens for cooperation regarding the future use of these properties, which remain under existing lease contracts, and requested the company not interfere with efforts to recruit new pharmacies there due to competition.

Walgreens cited a lack of profitability and covering operating costs for the closures.