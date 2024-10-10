LOS ANGELES — As the LA region prepares to host major sporting events, Mayor Karen Bass Thursday announced the launch of a new program intended to help businesses secure contracts.

The program, known as ProcureLA, will provide business owners with one- on-one consultation from the city's Business Source Centers, training and assistance with certification, proposal development, among other services to ensure they are successfully bidding. Bass made the announcement during her inaugural LA Sports & Entertainment Supplier Diversity Summit hosted at the downtown Convention Center, and co-sponsored by AEG and BMO.

"I want to make sure City Hall is helping our small and local businesses access opportunities that these economic drivers present and are supported as we gear up for major sporting events like the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will generate billions of dollars in economic impact here in our region," Bass said in a statement.

"LA businesses should benefit from the major upcoming events that LA will host, so this new program and today's summit are part of our focused effort to help prepare them to tap into these exciting opportunities," the mayor added.

The Los Angeles Business Council Institute and the Pacific Asian Consortium Employment, also known as PACE, are partnering with the city for the ProcureLA program.

PACE is a business development center that provides training and direct technical assistance to participants, and is set to provide procurement assistance and offer tools such as financing, insurance and bonding.

"We applaud Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for launching the city's new ProcureLA initiative to provide local businesses with the support and resources they need to tap into opportunities that major sporting events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will bring to the LA region," according to a statement from the Los Angeles Business Council.

PACE will use LA Business Council's regional database, called Compete4LA, which has information on small, minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged suppliers. The organizations will also aid small business owners in the hospitality and transportation sectors.

Services will be provided in several languages such as English, Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Thai, Armenian and Tagalog.

As part of the summit, Bass participated in a fireside chat with Jessica Alba, actress and founder of The Honest Company, who is a member of the LA28 Board of Directors.

There were three panels of experts featuring members of LA28 and the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, among other executives.

The first panel, titled "Game Changers: Economic Impact on Mega Events," featured "Entertainment Tonight" host Kevin Frazier with speakers Tom Braun, president of LA Galaxy, Kelly Cheeseman, COO of the LA Kings, and Tom Andrus, president of AXS North America.

Gabriela Teissier, a news anchor with Univision Los Angeles; Kathryn Schloessman, president of the LA Sports & Entertainment Commission; Erikk Aldridge, LA28 Vice President of Impact; Jesus Chávez, president of Univision LA; and Mary Leslie, president of the L.A. Business Council, participated in the second panel, titled "Monumental Opportunities."

The third panel, titled "ProcureLA!," featured Rosa Penaloza, assistant chief grants administrator for the city of LA's Economic and Workforce Development Department; John Reamer, general manager of LA's Bureau of Contract Administration; Leah Chu, deputy chief procurement officer for the Office of Procurement; Billy Chun, COO of Pacific Asian Consortium In Employment; and Enrique Gonzalez, a supervisor with the LA County Department of Economic Development.