Yet another Walgreens is slated to close in the Rochester area.
The store on Monroe Avenue at South Goodman Street has announced its closing date as Nov. 14. This is the third Walgreens in the Rochester area to announce its closure in the past week.
Company officials say the Pattonwood Drive location in Irondequoit will close on Nov. 13 and the store in the Bull's Head neighborhood will shut down the day before that on Nov. 12. Mayor Malik Evans urged Walgreens to reconsider its decision and stay, emphasizing the city’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the Bull's Head area. Walgreens, however, declined.
Walgreens has said it is making substantial changes to its store footprint, closing stores based on profitability. The company said the Bull's Head store has not been able to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing and supply needs.
URMC has opened the Brooks Landing Pharmacy in the city's 19th Ward to help ease the burden on residents in that area.