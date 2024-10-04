EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and to celebrate the award winning, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka have come together to host the 7th annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana, happening from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in Culver City.
All the party's profits will be donated to the Culver City Arts Foundation.
Lynne Davidson, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos, and Brian Herlihy, the field sales director of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, joined “Your Morning” to tell discuss the event.
Click the arrow above to watch the segment.