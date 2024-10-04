Rochester Regional Health is responding to the recent announcement that the Walgreens on West Main Street, in the city's Bull's Head neighborhood, will be closing.

The health system says the St. Mary's Apothecary on Genesee Street will be accepting prescription transfers from that Walgreens location.

RRH says customers do not need to be current patients in their health system to use the pharmacy there.

Walgreens says it is closing its West Main Street location because the store isn't profitable enough to stay open while covering its rent and staffing costs. The company also closed a location on Thurston Road in 2022.

University of Rochester Medical Center's Brooks Landing Pharmacy also recently opened on Genesee Street. It's meant to serve a pharmacy desert created by those Walgreens closures.