Southwest Airlines has added a non-stop flight from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Las Vegas.

The first flights took to the skies on Thursday. It's about a 5-hour flight that departs Rochester four times a week.

This is the first time since 2008 that there has been a non-stop flight to Vegas from Rochester.

“The Entertainment Capital of the World, America’s Playground — however you refer to it, we are pleased to welcome nonstop service to Las Vegas on Southwest Airlines. Whether you enjoy fine dining and shopping or gaming, live shows and entertainment, these nonstop flights will provide greater convenience to Las Vegas and all that it has to offer,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Meanwhile, the airport was also selected for USA Today's 10-Best Readers' Choice awards for the second year running. The list praised the airport's design and improved security checkpoint that can accommodate more passengers.