Military contractor General Dynamics in Saco has been awarded a new contract worth $191 million.
The contract calls for the facility to produce 160 new “Iron Fist” Active Protection Systems, which are used in Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the US Army.
“The ‘Iron-Fist’ systems are designed to defeat rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank guided missiles, improving the safety of our soldiers in combat zones,” stated Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Defense.
The contract, Collins wrote, will support 20 new jobs at the Saco facility, increasing the workforce there by nearly 10%.
Funding for the new contract comes from the FY24 National Security Supplemental. The contract covers work to be finished by 2027.
“I am pleased that the Army has chosen the dedicated and talented workers at the General Dynamics’ Saco facility to carry out this important work that contributes directly to our nation's security,” Collins said.