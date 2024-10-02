LOS ANGELES — A possible strike by thousands of Los Angeles County employees was on hold Wednesday following an agreement between their union and county leadership setting a schedule for labor talks to discuss union allegations of unfair labor practices and begin framing the workers’ next contract.

Hundreds of union members descended on the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 24, threatening a work stoppage beginning Oct. 10. But on Tuesday, Service Employees International Union Local 721 President David Green met with county CEO Fesia Davenport and county board chair Lindsey Horvath. According to Horvath, the group agreed to a “negotiation framework that lays the groundwork for addressing outstanding issues, and begins bargaining ahead of schedule.”

The union’s existing contract expires next year.

“Los Angeles County is fortunate to have a skilled and dedicated workforce that deserves our partnership and respect,” Horvath said in a statement. “By returning to the table, Los Angeles County avoids an October strike and reaffirms our commitment to honoring the dignity of the workers who provide the county’s vital social safety net services.”

In a statement, Green said Tuesday’s meeting was a “productive” one, adding that “we noticed and appreciated a welcome change in tone from county administrators.”

“Now our union has secured a landmark agreement that protects LA County members and gets us back to the bargaining table earlier than expected,” Green said. “Next month, our union’s Bargaining Teams will return to negotiations with LA County management, and make no mistake — we will secure a strong contract that reflects respect for our members and the work we do.”

SEIU Local 721 represents more than 50,000 county workers in a wide array of positions at sites including medical facilities, street services, social services and parks and recreation.