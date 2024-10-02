Property tax in Erie County is expected to go down as part of the 2025 proposed budget.
The proposed budget would stay under the tax cap and reduce property tax to $3.28 in 2025 from $3.39 in 2024.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says this 2025 property tax rate would be the lowest in Erie County’s history and $1.77 lower than Niagara County's.
“I believe government works best when we’re able to put aside politics and come together on behalf of the people we serve. That is why I am particularly proud to have worked with the Division of Budget and Management, to craft a budget that will once again reduce property taxes while maintaining investments in programs and services that are important to county residents,” said Poloncarz. “I look forward to unveiling the full Proposed 2025 Budget later this month.”
Erie County's 2025 property tax rate would be the 11th-lowest rate in New York, of 57 non-New York City counties.