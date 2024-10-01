Postal workers in Niagara Falls are joining a nationwide movement to demand first-class service year-round.

A rally is scheduled to take place from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara Falls main post office.

The American Postal Workers Union says issues from turnover to short staffing, and newly instated post office procedures, have slowed mail delivery for millions. They're pushing for more public input in decisions that will impact the rate of mail delivery.

“Staffing is an issue that needs to be addressed. It’s not just new hires and retention. We need more staff. The public sees the long lines at postal counters, where we handle more packages today than ever before, but while the number of packages handled has dramatically increased, the number of clerks has declined over the past two decades by over 10,000,” said Mark Dimondstein, president of the APWU.

The APWU says it wants the USPS to invest more in its workforce, which it says is key to reliable service. The union claims that although USPS has converted thousands of temporary, non-career positions to career track over the past couple years, it hasn't been enough to address turnover problems and short staffing.

The union says rallies are planned in 90 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, New York, Detroit, Denver, Seattle and Honolulu.