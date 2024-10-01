Workers from the International Longshoremen’s Association went on strike after midnight in the US, shutting down ports all along the east coast, but the impact to Maine appears to be minimal.
Multiple media outlets are reporting ILA workers picketing at ports, protesting against the ending of a contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, or USMX.
But Jack Humeniuk, president of ILA Local 861 in Portland, said the strike is unlikely to affect cargo traffic in Portland.
The port, according to local union officials, caters largely to cruise ship traffic and cargo from Icelandic shipping company Eimskip.
“The Cruise Carriers and Eimskip are not part of USMX,” Humeniuk said. “Work will continue on those ships in Maine.”
The local union represents about 50 full-time dockworkers.
This story may be updated.