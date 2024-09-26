There is still no deal for University at Buffalo medical school residents, but a new offer has been presented.

University Medical Resident Services said they presented the residents with a contract proposal that will provide salary equity, offset health care costs and establish a new professional development fund. However, the medical residents said the sticking points right now are health care coverage, the deductibles and respect.

The medical residents participated in a four-day strike at the beginning of September. The residents, and part of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, who organized last year, say more than a year of bad-faith bargaining has led them to this point. The group is citing unfair labor practices, reductions in health care benefits and the lowest salary in New York compared to the University of Rochester, SUNY Upstate, Albany Medical Center and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

During the strike, UMRS said the union's counterproposal was not fiscally responsible for it or the hospital training sites. It also said it will continue to bargain in good faith with the hope that an agreement will soon be reached.

The next bargaining session will be in two weeks.