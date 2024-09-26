Amid its ongoing chip-manufacturing plans in Central New York, Micron Technology announced Wednesday that its revenue for fiscal year 2024 outpaced 2023 by almost $10 billion.

Micron's reported revenue for fiscal 2024 was $25.11 billion, more than the $15.54 billion for fiscal 2023. It includes $7.75 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of the year, which was up almost a billion dollars from the Q3 revenue.

"We are entering fiscal 2025 with the best competitive positioning in Micron's history," President/CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. "We forecast record revenue in fiscal Q1 and a substantial revenue record with significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025."

Micron announced in 2022 that it will build a chip manufacturing facility in the town of Clay, potentially bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the region, as part of a $100 billion plan to build four chip fab plants in Central New York.