LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.6% in August, up from a revised 5.5% in July, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.6% rate was above the rate of 5.1% from August 2023.

Meanwhile, the August unemployment rate in Orange County was 4.5%, up from a revised 4.4% in July and topping the 4% figure from a year ago.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3% in August, up from 5.2% in July and above the 4.8% rate from August 2023. The comparable estimates for the nation were 4.2% in August, 4.3% in July and 3.8% in August 2023.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 13,700 jobs between July and August, reaching nearly 4.6 million, according to the EDD.

The government sector led the way by adding 15,500 jobs. The information sector lost the most jobs month over month, down 3,700.