In anticipation of this year’s holiday shopping season, Target announced Monday it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers this year. It’s roughly the same number the Minneapolis-based retail giant has hired for the holidays for the past three years, even as many companies brace themselves for an uncertain shopping season with price-wary customers.

Slightly less than 47% of shoppers in a Salesforce Shopping Index analysis say they plan to buy about the same amount this year as they did in 2023; 40% say they plan to buy less.

Salesforce anticipates sales this November and December to increase 2% compared with 2023, when shoppers increased their holiday spending 3% over the previous year.

According to the 2024 Snagajob Holiday Hiring Report, most seasonal workers are looking to put in 30 to 39 hours weekly as a way to supplement their incomes as households continue to struggle with inflation.

Since February 2020, just prior to the COVID pandemic, consumer prices have risen 21.2%, according to a Bankrate analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

With many consumers feeling the pinch of inflation, they are seeking seasonal work to help make ends meet. In 2024, the majority of seasonal work job seekers (54%) are looking for a holiday job for the first time this year, according to Snagajob.

September is when holiday hiring hits its peak, in anticipation of holiday shopping kicking into high gear over the Thanksgiving holiday. About 40% of seasonal workers will be members of Generation Z, the oldest of whom are 27; 25% will be Generation X, who are currently between the ages of 44 and 59.

Retail tops the list of industries for seasonal work this year, followed by restaurants, hotels, call centers and entertainment. Cashier is the top role employers are hoping to fill, followed by customer service, catering, curbside pickup and event staff.

Target’s seasonal hires will help with order pickups and stocking products and will also work at its supply chain facilities.

Holiday hiring season is kicking into gear just as various new reports show U.S. job growth is slowing. In August, nonfarm payment employment increased by 142,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.