Boar's Head, the deli meat company whose products have been linked with a listeria outbreak that has killed nine people and sickened dozens of others, is closing its plant in Virginia, the company announced Friday.

What You Need To Know Boar's Head is closing its factory in Jarratt, Va.



The plant had halted production in late July following a deadly listeria outbreak



Boar's Head products have been linked with nine deaths from listeria and have sickened dozens of others



The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the facility for health and safety violations several times in the past year

In late July, the company began a voluntary recall of the liverwurst it produces at its Jarratt, Va., plant and permanently discontinued making its liverwurst product before halting production of the entire facility.

“Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location,” the company said in a statement Friday.

The plant has been linked to the deaths of at least nine people and hospitalizations of about 50 others in 18 states. All were sickened with listeria after eating Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Inc. deli meats. The company recalled more than 7 million pounds of products last month after tests confirmed that listeria bacteria in Boar’s Head products were making people sick.

“It pains us to impact the livelihoods of hundreds of hard-working employees. We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers. But under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course,” the statement continued, adding that the situation is “a dark moment in our company’s history.”

The statement noted that Boar’s Head intends to use the listeria outbreak as an opportunity to improve food safety at the company and for the entire industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the facility for health and safety violations 69 times between August 1, 2023, and August 2 this year, calling out dirty machines, puddled blood and other health hazards.

Inspectors found “heavy discolored meat buildup” and “meat overspray on walls and large pieces of meat on the floor.”

They also documented flies “going in and out” of pickle vats and “black patches of mold” on a ceiling.

One inspector detailed “a rancid smell in the cooler.” Plant staff were repeatedly notified that they had failed to meet requirements.