The coffee pod maker Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has agreed to pay a $1.5 million civil penalty for inaccurate statements about the pods’ recyclability.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company claimed its K-cup pods had been validated for effective recycling, despite large recycling companies' refusal to take them.

“Public companies must ensure that the reports they file with the SEC are complete and accurate,” SEC Boston Regional Office Associate Director John T. Dugan said in a statement. “When a company speaks to an issue in its annual report, they are required to provide information necessary for investors to get the full picture of that issue so that investors can make educated investment decisions."

Keurig made the claims about the pods’ recyclability in its annual report for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. In 2019, K-cup pod sales were “a significant percentage of net sales” for Keurig, the SEC said. The company’s research found environmental concerns were a major factor among consumers considering buying a Keurig system.

The popularity of single-cup brewing systems peaked in 2016 but remains the second most popular brewing method in the United States after drip, according to the National Coffee Association.

Keurig did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings when it agreed to pay the civil penalty and abide by the agency's cease-and-desist order.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that fully resolves this matter," a Keurig Dr Pepper spokesperson told Spectrum News. "Our K-Cup pods are made from recyclable polypropylene plastic (also known as #5 plastic), which is widely accepted in curbside recycling systems across North America. We continue to encourage consumers to check with their local recycling program to verify acceptance of pods, as they are not recycled in many communities. We remain committed to a better, more standardized U.S. recycling system for all packaging materials through KDP actions, collaboration and smart policy solutions."