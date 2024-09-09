Maine was recently the recipient of the 2024 Businesses Excellence Award.

According to the Maine Council on Aging and Forbes, the state received this honor for creating a workplace that values older workers.

The announcement was made by the Council on Aging & Forbes on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The Maine Council on Aging’s Business Excellence Award recognizes the state of Maine for its work in being recognized as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer, known as CARE. According to the Age-Friendly Institute, CARE is a program that looks to establish best practices for older adults that are looking to find or retain a job.

The award also recognizes Maine for implementing policies that value and cater to the needs of old people and family caregivers.

The state of Maine is only the second state in the nation to earn this certification.

"This recognition is a testament to our work to make the State of Maine an employer of choice for Maine people," said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services in a press release. "We are proud to see this work recognized, and we encourage all Maine people to look at public service as a rewarding opportunity to serve the state we all love."

Maine is one of 50 employers added to the CARE program, following the state of Massachusetts in being added to the list.