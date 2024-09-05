EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Langer’s Deli, home of the world famous #19 considered by many as the greatest sandwich in America, is considering closing due to lack of crime enforcement and public safety concerns at nearby MacArthur Park.

The classic Jewish deli opened 77-years ago on the corner of Seventh and Alvarado and has become a symbol of Los Angeles itself.

So if an icon like Langer’s is considering shutting down, what does that say about crime overall in our city?

Norm Langer, the owner of Langer’s Deli, joined “Your Morning” to discuss.

