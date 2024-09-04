Micron Technology will be establishing a new office in downtown Syracuse amid the company's large investment in the region, Micron announced Wednesday.

The semiconductor manufacturer will set up at One Lincoln Center on West Fayette Street to serve as a hub for people to learn more about the project.

The facility will be used to help house local procurement and facilities construction teams, as well as operations, government and public affairs, and people team members in the years ahead. It will also include a recruitment center.

“Micron will be at the very heart of Syracuse’s renaissance downtown," U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "When I wrote my CHIPS & Science Law it is days like this I envisioned, with new companies locating manufacturing and management Upstate. With Micron beaming atop Syracuse’s One Lincoln Center, it is becoming clearer by the day that the sky is the limit for growth in Central NY, and Syracuse’s future will shine brightly for all to see.”

Earlier this year, Micron has agreed to a preliminary deal that would unlock more than $6 billion in federal funding toward its chip-manufacturing plans in the region. That's tied to the larger $100 billion plan to build four chip fab plants in Central New York. Micron's investment in the region is in large part the result of the federal CHIPS and Science Law, which Schumer was one of the lead legislative arcitects of in 2022.

"Having members of the Micron team downtown every day will add energy to the center of our city and be a point of pride for all of Syracuse and Onondaga County,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said in a statement. “The company’s decision reflects downtown Syracuse’s important role as the center of growth for our region and the many attractions that make it a great place to live, work and play."