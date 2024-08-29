BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's mid-September, so it seems reasonable that Halloween decorations are up on store shelves. But if you feel like you’re seeing them on store shelves sooner and sooner, you’re right.

Holiday spending projections came out recently and financial consulting firm Deloitte expects sales to increase between 2.3 and 3.3% this year. The price tag is projected to total $1.59 trillion between November and January.

The phenomenon is known as "holiday creep." As early as July, big box stores were releasing their Halloween decorations. Some are already sold out.

“It seems to get earlier every year or every few years," said Charles Lindsey, associate professor of marketing at the UB School of Management. "That's the trend, at least, you know, follow the money trail at the end of the day."

Lindsey says over the past decade, possibly two, that holiday creep has been creeping up earlier each year.

“It’s kind of an arms race, if you will," Lindsey said. "Then they stand a greater chance to obtain a greater share of a consumer's holiday wallet.”

Lindsey says retailers are always looking for ways to be more competitive.

When was the first time you 👀 #Halloween decorations on store shelves? If you thought it was sooner this year... you're right. Here's a preview on why... 🎃



Plus a @JChapmanTV appearance! pic.twitter.com/aXcO4AWRzo — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) September 16, 2024

If one decorates their shelves early, you can bet the next year, someone else will be even earlier. They’ll play off emotions, too. This all equates to that holiday budget.

“There's a greater likelihood that consumers go over budget," Lindsey said. "You know, then we buy stuff early, but then it's late Thanksgiving, late November or early December, mid-December. And even though maybe we've already hit our spending level because of spending early, we still want to have some fun.”

It’s never too early for Halloween fun for Spectrum News 1 anchor Julie Chapman.

“I saw these little witches at the store and I don't care that it's summer," said Chapman. "I thought they were so cute.”

Chapman was more than excited to set up what she calls her “Halloween store” even earlier for this story. She even wrote a book about her love of Halloween.

“It’s called "Witches, Bats and Mystical Cats." It's a collection of fun, poetic stories on each page about the holiday season and the adventures that await," Chapman said.

She says despite trying to resist the holiday creep, she falls victim.

“The truth is, I try not to spend too much on holiday decorations for Halloween," she said. "But this book, which I just had to get it, is too good.”

Lindsey says we all indulge, but cautions that you shouldn’t dig your own grave of debt. He says to be thoughtful and intentional when making your budget.

“Then be targeted when you shop," said Lindsey. "Write things down, make a list. Santa has a list."

And of course, check it twice.

Lindsey says don’t forget about those shopping apps, as he said they can save you a lot of money.